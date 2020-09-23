From now on when Pontotoc County Sheriff deputies patrol, folks can smile, because they are going to be on candid camera.
Sheriff Leo Mask said he ordered the portable body cameras and they clip to the officers shirt.
“It is for the publics safety as well as the safety of my officers,” Mask said. “It has become essential equipment for a law officer because of todays policing climate.”
Mask said there was a time when a law officer could tell what he said and the other person would tell their side of the story and they would be different.
“With these cameras, there is no question of who said what. It is right there. When people come at you there is a picture and tag numbers that can be shot. It makes the situation a lot calmer with the officers and the people they are dealing with when both sides realize they are being filmed.”
The body cameras are designed specifically for public safety professionals with military-grade shock resistance. The image sensor and lens have automatic infrared illumination for night filming and is high definition quality. When the camera is put on the port back at the office the video is downloaded directly into a computer.
“It has been a challenge to figure out how it works,” Mask said and grinned. “I’m glad I have folks who know how to operate computers,” said the veteran officer who prefers being out in the action rather than sitting behind the desk staring at a computer.
Sheriff Mask’s investigator Tim Matthews said the cameras will be a tremendous asset. “This helps us as we do our report.”
“It keeps them from having go to to the scene,” put in Mask. “Before they would have to rely on a hand written report that might not have everything written on it. With the camera everything is videoed and the investigator sees what the officer saw.”
“These also help in court,” Mask said. “Sometimes it is some two to three years before we present a case. This will help the investigator review all that he or she needs to before testimony in court.”
Mask also said before he ordered the body cameras, he put a tracker on each of the deputy vehicles. “What these do is show us exactly where our patrol cars are. Sometimes this new radio system won’t get out when we are between the hills and hollows. The tracker shows the road the patrol and how long they were on it,” Mask noted.
He said this helps with complaints from residents who say they called for a deputy and one never showed up. “I can pull up the computer and tell them exactly what time they went down the road, if they stopped at the resident’s home and how long they stayed there before moving on.”
Mask said his officers are just now figuring out how to operate the cameras, but he is pleased. “All the road deputies have them as well as most of the school officers. Some stay on the charger for the next shift. We keep a couple or three for the investigators to carry as well.”
Mask said in the future he is going to get enough for every officer to have one, “and we are also going to put one on each of the jailers so there can be a live recording of what goes on. We have cameras in the jail, but there is no voice on it, only video and this will keep everyone accountable for what is said and done inside the jail.”
Mask said he is looking forward to the safety and security these cameras will provide for the people of Pontotoc county as well as his officers.