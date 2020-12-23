Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask reported 11 arrests which occurred during November 1, 2020 through November 30.
Those arrested and charged included:
-Emmanueal Houston, 24, of Turnpike Road, Pontotoc; Charged with DUI third; bond set at $5,000;
-Ronald Hernandez, 18, of East Valley Drive, Pontotoc; charged with sexual battery; bond set at $150,000;
-David Goree, 22, of Pine Grove Road, Shannon; charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell; bond set at $5,000;
-Travis Hale, 32, of Dozier Hill Road, Pontotoc; charged with sexual battery; bond set at 25,000;
-Matthew Foster, 49, of Eugene St., Tupelo; charged with murder; bond set at $50,000;
-Donnell Wimms, 30, of Main Street, Houlka; charged with felony fleeing; bond set at 5,000;
-Scott Null, 57, of Wells Road, Thaxton; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $10,000;
-Elvy Moore, Jr, 36, of Berry Trail, Houlka; charged with burglary; bond set at $5,000;
-Lenos Boyd, 41, of Cooper’s Crossing, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $10,000;
-Quentin Biggs, 36, of Monument Drive, Tupelo; charged with third and weapon possession by a felon; total bonds set at 17,500;
-John Blankenship, 40, of Rock Hill Road, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $10,000.