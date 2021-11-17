Pontotoc Co. Sheriff's Dept. reports 14 felony arrests in September By DAVID HELMS Pontotoc Progress David Helms Managing Editor Author email Nov 17, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask reported 14 felony arrests made during September 2021.Sheriff Mask said those arrested and charged included:-Kaleb Brown, 18, of County Road 41, Tupelo; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;-Ronald Clark, 60, of Highway 9 north, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;-Jesse Coley, 38, of Friendship Road, Pontotoc; charged with molesting; bond set at $10,000;-Daniel Davis, 47, of County Road 103, Oxford; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $5,000;-Deante Gammons, 30, of Faulkner Road, Pontotoc; charged with trafficking a controlled substance; bond set at $5,000;-Nathaniel Haney, 45, homeless; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $7,500;-Cassie Harrell, 23, of Chapman Road, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;-Laterrance Harrell, 27, of Chapman Road, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;-Christophere Judon, 47, of Central Avenue, Ecru; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;-Kirk Mason, 50, of Naylor Street, Pontotoc; charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $7,500;-Christopher Moody, 24, of Sims Gin Road, Tupelo; charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $5,000;-Nicholas Rowell, 41, of Elm Street, Ecru; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;-Michael L. Stewart, 38, of Bay Circle, Tupelo; charged with three counts of sexual battery; bond set at $30,000;-Ashley Upton, 34, of Cane Creek South, Pontotoc; charged with shooting into a dwelling with person inside; bond set at $5,000. david.helms@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pontotoc Co. Sheriff's Dept. Reports 14 Felony Arrests In September David Helms Managing Editor David is managing editor of the Pontotoc Progress. Author email Follow David Helms Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 57° Mostly Cloudy Pontotoc, MS (38863) Today Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. High 76F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.. Tonight Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Updated: November 17, 2021 @ 7:10 am Full Forecast Latest e-Edition Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc Progress Latest Posts Pontotoc Progress There are some times it’s good to be behind 18 min ago Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc Co. Sheriff's Dept. reports 14 felony arrests in September 1 hr ago Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc's open house is front door to holiday season 1 hr ago Pontotoc Progress Inflation is devouring American paychecks 1 hr ago Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc County's September jobless rate set at 3.7% 1 hr ago Pontotoc Progress Anybody got any No. 2 pencils 2 hrs ago Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Pontotoc Progress E-Edition Delivery Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists