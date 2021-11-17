Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask reported 14 felony arrests made during September 2021.

Sheriff Mask said those arrested and charged included:

-Kaleb Brown, 18, of County Road 41, Tupelo; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;

-Ronald Clark, 60, of Highway 9 north, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;

-Jesse Coley, 38, of Friendship Road, Pontotoc; charged with molesting; bond set at $10,000;

-Daniel Davis, 47, of County Road 103, Oxford; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $5,000;

-Deante Gammons, 30, of Faulkner Road, Pontotoc; charged with trafficking a controlled substance; bond set at $5,000;

-Nathaniel Haney, 45, homeless; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $7,500;

-Cassie Harrell, 23, of Chapman Road, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;

-Laterrance Harrell, 27, of Chapman Road, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;

-Christophere Judon, 47, of Central Avenue, Ecru; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;

-Kirk Mason, 50, of Naylor Street, Pontotoc; charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $7,500;

-Christopher Moody, 24, of Sims Gin Road, Tupelo; charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $5,000;

-Nicholas Rowell, 41, of Elm Street, Ecru; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;

-Michael L. Stewart, 38, of Bay Circle, Tupelo; charged with three counts of sexual battery; bond set at $30,000;

-Ashley Upton, 34, of Cane Creek South, Pontotoc; charged with shooting into a dwelling with person inside; bond set at $5,000. 

