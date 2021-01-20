Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask reported 15 arrests which occurred during December 1 through December 31, 2020.
Those arrested and charged included:
-Rachel Stepp, 38, of Cane Creek, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $3,500;
-Larry Cooper, 53, of Roland Road, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $3,500;
-Elizabeth McCullon, 40, of Martin Road, Blue Springs; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $3,500;
-Twaskie Tumblin, 44, of North Road , Ecru; charged with trafficking a controlled substance, weapon’s possession by a felon, possession of crack cocaine with intent, possession of marijuana with intent; bond set at $25,000;
-Charlse Thomas, 26, of Highway 345, Pontotoc; charged with burglary of a dwelling; two counts possession, sale, transfer of stolen firearms; total bond $10,000
-Danny Austin, 28, of Highway 9 south, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $5,000;
-Colton C. Cannon, 18, of Waldo Road, Randolph; charged with felony fleeing; four counts of burglary of an auto; two counts of burglary of a commercial building; and three counts of grand larceny; bond set at 75,000;
-Dustin Jones, 22, of Highway 336, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $7,500;
-Dow Youngblood, 39, of Highway 9 south, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent; bond set at $8,000;
-Terrance Weatherspoon, 25, of Beasley Drive, Tupelo; charged with burglary of a commercial building; bond set at $10,000;
Anthony Castro, 38, of Lynden Boulevard, Tupelo; charged with burglary of a commercial building; bond set at $10,000;
-Richard Wilson, 51, of Highway 9 north Pontotoc; charged with attempted burglary of a dwelling; bond set at $25,000;
-Michael Morphis, 35, of Center Hill Road, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $10,000;
-Santonio Perry, 30, of County Road 512, Sidon, MS; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $5,000;
-Jimmy Borden, 38, of Martha Lane, Iuka; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $3,000