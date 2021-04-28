Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask reported 20 felony arrests made during the month of March 2021.
Those arrested included:
-Johnny M. Wright, 44, of Highway 341, Pontotoc; charged with DUI 4th; bond was set at $1,000;
-Austin Wallar, 24, of Sample Road, Belden; charged possession of controlled substance; bond was set at $2,500;
-Kendall C. Tackett, 31, of County Road 2346, Guntown; charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent; bond was set at $7,500;
-Jamie N. Tedford, 45, of Tedford Trail, Pontotoc; charged with grand larceny and burglary; bond was set at $5,000 on each count;
-Sundance K. Snider, 42, of Spain Road, Ecru; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $10,000;
-Michael Stewart, 38, of Highway 41, Pontotoc; charged with trafficking a controlled substance; bond set at $5,000;
-Robert L. Poole, 55, of Loss Road, Pontotoc; charged with DUI 4th; bond set at $5,000;
-Michael D. Price, 26, of County Road 120, Blue Springs; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $7,500;
-Brandon McElhenney, 32, of Cooper's Crossing, Pontotoc; charged with two counts of sexual battery and child molesting; bond set at $20,000 on the battery charges and $10,000 on the molesting charge;
-Amanda McHan, 43, of Highway 30, New Albany; charged with trafficking a controlled substance; bond set at $5,000;
-Larry Mathis, 46, of County Road 209, Blue Springs; charged with DUI 3rd and possession of meth; bond set at $5,000 on each charge;
-Jeremy Keller, 24, of Judah Road, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $7,500;
-Walter Holt, 91, of East Tenth Street, Pontotoc; charged with child molesting; bond set at $25,000;
-Jason Clay, 40, of Grant Lane Pontotoc; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $7,500;
-Brandon Clayton, 34, of Highway 6, Thaxton; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;
-Laken Boyd, 27, of County Road 7450 Baldwyn; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;
-Lenos Boyd, 42, of Coopers Crossing, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent; bond set at $2,500; and trafficking a controlled substance, bond set at $5,000;
-Kenneth Brown, 30, of Waldo Road, Randolph; charged with trafficking a controlled substance; bond set at $5,000;
-Christopher Boyd, 30, of Country 373, Tupelo; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;
-Jennifer Arnold, 55, of Longview Road, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000.
-
-