Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask reported 22 arrests during August.
Those arrested and charged included:
-Melvin Armstrong, 37, of Murphree Street, of Bruce, possession of controlled substance; bond set at $7,500;
-Terrence Berry, 32, of Drive 55, Tupelo, possession of marijuana with intent to sell; bond $10,000;
-Terry Brown, 38, of Shepard Drive, Huntsville, Ala.; receiving stolen property; bond $50,000;
-Perry Campbell, 39, of Cane Creek Road, Thaxton; DUI fourth; bond $5,000;
-Jonathan Wooley, 28, of Highway 336, Pontotoc; possession of controlled substance; bond $8,000;
-Dearius Wren, 35, of East Wheeler St., Okolona; burglary of a commercial building; bond $8,000;
-John Whitten, 32, of Reeder Hill Road, Pontotoc; bringing a controlled substance into a jail; $5,000;
-Brandon Westmoreland, 25, of Stat Park Road, Mooreville; possession of a controlled substance; bond $5,000;
-Melvin Westmoreland, 57, of Falkner Road, Pontotoc; DUI fourth; bond $7,500;
-Greg Watkins, 41, of Martin Luther King Avenue, Verona; DUI fourth; bond $5,000;
-Justin Stafford, 31, of Eadds Creek, Belden; failure to register as a sex offender; bond $3,000;
-Jacob Sailors, 20, of Industrial Road, Tupelo; possession of a controlled substance; bond $5,000;
-Daladier Morales, 36, of Jefferson Road, Houlka; DUI fourth; bond $10,000;
-Shelton McGreger, 44, of Randolph Loop, Randolph; kidnapping, aggravated assault and felony fleeing; bond $75,000;
-Joshua Fogarty, 31, of Dalton Lane, Pontotoc; burglary of a dwelling; bond $7,500;
-Tyrone Gaston, 49, of Cedar Ridge, Ecru; DUI fourth; bond $7,500;
-Abigail Griffin, 21, of Oxford Street, Pontotoc; DUI third; bond $3,000;
-David Hudson, 36, of County Road 121, New Albany; possession of meth; bond $6,000;
-Brandon Kimmons, 31, of Pride Street, Oxford; weapons’ possession by a felon; bond $3,000;
-Patrick Levy, 44, of Yosemitt Circle; burglary of a commercial building; bond $8,000;
-Janaz Tucker, 19, of Kings Highway, Tupelo; shooting into a dwelling; bond $25,000;
-Jose Holguin, 18, of Apostolic Circle, Pontotoc; shooting into a dwelling; bond $25,000.
-two juveniles; shooting into a dwelling.