Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask reported nine arrests made during the month of February.
Those arrested included:
- Joseph E. Whiteside, 42, Bob White Road, Tupelo; charged with DUI 3rd; bond set at $5,000;
- Karlie S. Wade, 26, of Benjamin Road, Thaxton; charged with bringing a controlled substance into a jail; bond set at $5,000;
- Lolitha M. Sorrell, 21, of Martin Luther King Drive, Booneville; charged with trafficking a controlled substance; bond set at $5,000;
- Douglas McCuiston, 27, of North College St., Pontotoc; charged with burglary of a dwelling, aggravated assault, armed robbery and shooting into a dwelling house; total bond set at $50,000;
- Leisure Lloyd, 42, of New York Ave., Brinkley Arkansas; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $5,000;
-April Leisure, 45, of New York, Ave., Brinkley Arkansas; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $5,000;
-Dominique Hampton, 21, of Ida St., Tupelo; charged with grand larceny; bond set at $4,000;
-Michael Denman, 42, of Elliot Ave., Nettleon; charged with DUI 3rd; bond set at $5,000;
-Holly Byrd, 55, of Barley Court Road, Tupelo; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $5,000.