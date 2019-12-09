Due to the possibility of sleet and ice the official Pontotoc Community Christmas Tree Lighting set for Tuesday night, Dec. 10 has been cancelled for the year. Thank You.
top story urgent
Pontotoc Community Christmas Tree lighting CANCELLED
Regina Butler
