Due to circumstances beyond their control, the Fall Follies play that was to be presented by the Pontotoc Community Theater on November 7 has been cancelled.
In a letter released from the theater president, Sarah Burrell, the board made the decision to cancel the production because "it is in the best interest of the cast and community. With the recent rise in positive Covid-19 cases, we felt the health and safety of our participants and patrons is of utmost importance," the letter went on to say.
"It is with great sadness that we have reached date decision to cancel We want to sincerely thank the eocmmunity for their continued support of the Pontotoc community Theater. As the Covid-19 situation remains uncertain, we will cautiously monitor the circumstances and make a decision about when it is safe to return to the stage."
Future productions will be announced in the pages of this newspaper and on the theater's Facebook page.