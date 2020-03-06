We still need a quote on roofing work if anyone is interested call me and leave a message.
Our monthly business meeting held on February 18, 2020 at 5:30 pm . Present were Sarah Burrell, President; Jennifer Wright, VP and Treasurer; Ann Grant , secretary; board members Kim Sauerwein and Randy Sanders.
Minutes and left over business were reviewed with a vote on the Christmas Play with Tiny Tim's Christmas winning the vote 5 to 2 to 0. This included two absentee votes.
Treasurer reports a donation of 70 dollars was received from an anonymous donor.
A special guest was Miranda Stark who came in place of Jessica Stark and invited us to join the 3rd Annual Food Fight as judges in the competition.
This will take place on June 3rd at the Second Baptist Church of Pontotoc. The theme is "A night at the movies." A vote was taken to accept the In-Kind Sponsorship.
We also discussed a possible summer project, so stay tuned for that.
The feature portion this month focuses on Caleb Hall. This is his response to the following questions .
1. Caleb, Why do you love the theater and the performing arts?
"I love theater because as an actor I can bring my character to life and with the other actors and crew members, we can bring the story to life. Working together to meet that goal is so much fun. "
2. How old were you when you started? "I was 14 when I got cast in my first play. And I am 21 now."
3. What part of the play makes you feel all the rest is worth the effort?
" Interacting with the cast and testing out different ways I can portray the character is a lot of work but it's fun. The cast in many ways becomes like a second family. But the performance is by far the thing that makes it all that much sweeter. Especially in a comedy play when I can hear the laughter of the crowd. "
4. How many productions give you been involved in?
"I have taken part in about 15 different theater productions."
5. What have you accomplished outside of Community Theater that directly relates to lessons learned?
" I have been a part of the local film industry for about 2 and a half years now. And in every film I act in or work on I use lessons I learned from the theater in some way or another. "
6. Do you have any advice you want to give those thinking about doing this. "Apart from the repetitive learn your lines and be there on time, I say take time to make sure you completely understand your character. Ask yourself what your character really means by each individual line. Is it sarcastic? Is it genuine? If there is a sigh, what is your character sighing at and why? Understand your script and play with your options. This will make you stand out as an actor. "
Footnote
I made a secret sci-fi short film called "We Go Back." It premieres at the Oxford Film Festival on Sat. March 21 at 2:45 p.m. as part of the "Artist Vodka 15K Contest." Yep, we could win $15,000! We'll need you guys to come and vote for us though. Half of the comp is judged by audience vote so come help us bring cash.
Please come out and support the Main with the newest production on Saturday, March 14 at 2 or 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m. #Hashtag Romeo is going to be a good one so join us.
Until next time ... that's a wrap.