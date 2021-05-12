This Friday, Saturday and Sunday the Pontotoc Community Theater will come to life once more with its first production of the year. All your favorite actors and actresses have worked hard to memorize lines, learn blocking and in general have fun while bringing you a stellar performance. By special arrangement with Pioneer Drama, the Pontotoc Community Theater will present The Enchanted Bookshop. Performances are slated for May 14 at 7 p.m.; May 15 at 2 and 7 p.m. and May 16 at 2 p.m. Cost to get in is $10. The theater is located on Main Street at the blue building, entitled The MAIN.
The Pontotoc Community Theater has not been able to have a performance since the pandemic hit the community last March. Many of you may not be aware of the importance of a Community Theater in this town. Formed in 2002, their mission and purpose is to promote, teach and develop interest in the dramatic arts; to educate the general public in the dramatic arts; to advance the general level of culture in the field of dramatic arts by the production of plays, musicals, readings, dramas, comedies, exhibitions & dramatic arts in all forms to Pontotoc County.
The theater generally does three performances a year, with the May performance devoted to showcase the talents of the children in our community. Dramatic arts are important to help a child or adult learn how to memorize, enunciate clearly and in general makes them a star for a weekend on the state in front of their community.
It began by having performances at the elementary school, then the Jr. High School and soon the group was able to purchase the building on Main Street where the theater is now. It took a lot of work to renovate it and put in seating to make it a cozy setting for those who enjoy watching productions on a small town level.
It brings people from all walks of life on to the stage and they learn comradery and teamwork have the thrill of hearing chuckles and the applause.
However, in order to keep the theater going, funds are desperately needed. If you would like to donate to the theater, which is tax deductible there are several levels on which you can do so.
There are many options for membership: Single/Family Membership - $30 to $149; Star Membership - $150 to $249 (2 free tickets to a performance during the season); Director Membership - $250 to $399 (3 free tickets to a performance during the season); Producer Membership - $400 to $599 (4 free tickets to a performance during the season); Executive Producer Membership - $600 or more (5 free tickets to a performance during the season); Lifetime Membership - $1,000 (Includes 5 free tickets to a performance each season). If you'd like to donate a different amount, that’s just fine too. You can either donate online at https://www.paypal.com/donate/, mail memberships to 106A North Main Street or you may bring a membership fee to the theater at any performance.
