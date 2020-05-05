The COVID-19 pandemic has changed daily life over the past couple of months. In addition to work and school, entertainment and recreation have also been severely impacted. Normally this time of year all manner of high school, college and professional sports are ongoing, but the virus has brought organized athletic competition to a halt. During much of the month of April, Mississippi was under a shelter-in-place order, during which only businesses deemed essential were in operation. Recreational activities were allowed so long as adequate social distancing measures were followed. Golf courses statewide were exempted from closure based on their ability to meet CDC safety guidelines.
In compliance with the guidelines, the Pontotoc Country Club imposed a limit of one person per cart, provided supplies to sanitize carts, strictly limited the number of people in the pro shop, removed bunker rakes, turned holes upside down to prevent multiple people from touching the flag stick and from reaching into the hole to retrieve their golf balls, and instructed patrons to remain 6-feet apart while playing. Those health precautions remain in effect.
Despite all of the hardship COVID-19 has caused, the golf course has seen a surge in business. With no sporting events to attend or watch on television, more people have chosen to hit the links.
"It's hard to forecast March and April to begin with, because you don't know what kind of weather you are going to be get, but the days that have been pretty have definitely been busier than we are accustomed to," said Pontotoc Country Club General Manager Scotty Patterson.
"It's been one of the few things left to do that is outdoors. We haven't been allowed to go do so many of other things we are used to doing, and we (the club) have kind of reaped the benefit of that."
Patterson hopes more people continue to play regularly even after the pandemic subsides.
"We hope that it extends on (past the pademic) to some extent, whether it be golfers who haven't played in years and are coming back to it or new to the game in general," he said. "I think we understand there will be a spike in the number of rounds right now short term because the virus isn't allowing many other opportunities. You hope to see people coming back to support the club in the months and years to come."