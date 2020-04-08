Pontotoc Country Club will remain open for play during the state's recently enacted shelter in place order. Golf courses statewide were granted exemptions by the governor based on their ability to meet specific guidelines from the CDC.
Some of the changes that will be enacted at Pontotoc Country Club are as follows. There will be a limit of one person per cart, and disinfectant wipes will be provided to sanitize each cart. No more than six people will be allowed inside the pro shop at one time. Only chips and other snacks will be available at the present time in order to minimize time spent in the pro shop. Rakes will be removed from all bunkers. The holes will be turned upside down in the ground, and players should not touch or remove the flag sticks. Players should remain six feet apart at all times.