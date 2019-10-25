The Mississippi State Fair, held annually in Jackson Mississippi, can be referred to as the “Super Bowl” of all the fairs that take place throughout the state each year. This is especially true for Mississippi 4-H members.
The state fair gives Mississippi 4-H members an opportunity to show their livestock on a larger stage. Mississippi State University 4-H Livestock Specialist, Dr. Dean Jousan stated that over 900 Mississippi 4-H and FFA youth exhibited 1,395 head of livestock during the 2019 Mississippi State Fair.
Pontotoc County 4-H was well represented at the Mississippi State Fair. Pontotoc County 4-H members exhibited beef, lambs, and dairy animals. Each Pontotoc County 4-H member that exhibited their animals will be listed along with the members that placed.
Beef Show
The following Pontotoc 4-H members participated in the Mississippi State Fair Beef Show: Cali Allison, J.D. Chism, Tommy Dunaway, Jayce Grubbs, Leighton Horton, Lara Horton, Wyatt Littlejohn, and Grace Randle.
The following Pontotoc 4-H members placed at the beef show.
J.D. Chism – Champion Santa Gertrudis Bull
Tommy Dunaway – Champion Santa Gertrudis Heifer
J.D. Chism – Reserve Champion Santa Gertrudis Heifer
Cali Allison – Reserve Champion Other Breeds – Brahman Heifer
Leighton Horton – Showmanship 2nd Place in her age classification
Lamb Show
The following Pontotoc 4-H members participated in the Mississippi State Fair Lamb Shows: Lara Horton, Leighton Horton, and Elizabeth Nichols.
The following Pontotoc 4-H members placed in the lamb shows.
Leighton and Lara Horton – Mississippi Bred Wether Dam Grand Champion
Elizabeth Nichols – Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb
Elizabeth Nichols – Showmanship 2nd Place in her age classification
Dairy Show
The following Pontotoc 4-H members participated in the Mississippi State Fair Dairy Show: Josie DiDonna, Colton Farley, Carson Farley, Meredith Farley, Chase Foster, Mary Hatley Graham, Connor Kilpatrick, Brooklyn Kilpatrick, and Anna Newell.
The following Pontotoc 4-H members placed in the dairy show.
Colton, Carson, and Meredith Farley – Other Dairy Breeds Junior Champion Heifer
Anna Newell – Reserve Champion Commercial Dairy Heifer
Chase Foster – Reserve Senior Champion – Brown Swiss
Meredith Farley – Showmanship 2nd Place in her age classification
Pretty Cow Contest
The following Pontotoc 4-H members participated in the Mississippi State Fair ”Pretty Cow Contest”: Illa haze Manning, Bohannan Manning, Connor Kilpatrick, Brooklyn Kilpatrick, Colton Farley, Carson Farley, Meredith Farley, Mary Hatley Graham, Kendall Graham, Anna Newell and Emma Newell.
The following Pontotoc 4-H members placed in the “Pretty Cow” contest.
Illa Haze and Bohannan Manning – 2nd Place with the theme, “Milk to the Rescue”
Connor Kilpatrick – 3rd Place with the theme, “Milk from Almonds? I’ve never heard of ‘Stranger Things’ Drink Real Milk”
Kendall Graham – 8th Place with the theme, “The Best Part of Waking Up is Milk in Your Cup”
Emma Kate Newell – 9th place with the theme, “Milk is Oz-mazing”
The 2019 Mississippi State Fair was a great success for the Pontotoc County 4-H members that exhibited their livestock. They built relationships and memories that will last a lifetime.
