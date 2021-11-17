The Mississippi State University Extension Service 4-H program has played a vital role in the development of countless youth in Pontotoc County. The primary objectives of 4-H include leadership growth and life skills development through hands on learning opportunities. These experiences serve to build confidence and broaden the horizons of youth as they pursue their life goals.
The upcoming Pontotoc County 4-H Life Skills Day will continue this tradition of youth development. This event will provide experiences in sewing, electrical safety, cooking, auto maintenance, welding, and outdoor skills.
The program will take place on Monday, November 22, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to noon. It will be held at the Pontotoc County Extension office which is located at 402 C.J. Hardin Jr. Drive. The program will serve youth from ten to eighteen years of age. Interested youth can be registered by calling 662-489-3910. The registration deadline is Friday, November 19, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.
A brief description for each activity station is provided below.
Sewing - MSU Extension agent Ensley Howell will help youth learn to sew on buttons and hem garments.
Electricity - Cody Martin, with the Pontotoc Electric Power Association, will provide instruction on how to safely use the power of electricity.
Cooking - MSU Extension agent Jane Chamblee will introduce kitchen skills by helping youth complete a delicious recipe.
Auto Maintenance - Ben Howell will provide helpful pointers to complete routine maintenance jobs including changing tires and checking engine oil.
Welding - Mitchell Burkes with Metal Worxs will provide information on personal protective equipment and basic welding processes.
Outdoor Skills – MSU Extension agent James Shannon will introduce skills that will help youth safely enjoy outdoor activities.
The Pontotoc County 4-H Life Skills Day will allow youth to learn valuable lessons that will serve them well in the future. Please call the Pontotoc County Extension office at 662-489-3910 for more information.