The 4-H Horse Bowl Competition was held this past weekend on Saturday, April 17 in Starkville at the Oktibbeha County Extension Building. Pontotoc County was well represented by seventeen youth. Each member of the 4-H “Boots and Saddles Club” has studied and worked hard to compete. The group is led each week by volunteers such as Kim Huddleston, Courtney Maxey, Rheanna Kirby, Glenda Hall, Reagan Kirby, and other moms of the group helping as needed. Pontotoc County 4-H participants were:
- Senior Team: Anonia Tutor, Kara Miller, Amy Miller, Ella Lilly
- Junior Team 1: Keira Maxey, Aubrey Huddleston, Laken Hall, Shiloh Brown
- Junior Team 2: Bella Padgett, Raylee Kate Kirby, Ava Russell, Kinsley Maxey
- Junior Team 3: Leah Reid, Mary Clark Kelly, Max McCarver, Dosson Hamblin
- Alternate: Larea White
“Horse Bowl” is a competition where all questions deal with any horse topic. Teams of four members compete with each other in giving oral answers to questions by being the first to “buzz in”. The primary objective of “Horse Bowl” is to provide an opportunity for 4-H members enrolled in horse projects to demonstrate their knowledge of equine-related matters. You do not have to own a horse to participate.
There are many horse activities for youth to participate in 4-H. The traditional horse project is one of the most popular in 4-H with opportunities for youth to show in local and district 4-H horse shows. Youth can qualify in many of the classes offered at the district show to advance to the State 4-H Horse Championships. Several of the members of the Pontotoc County 4-H Boots and Saddles, will be participating in these shows in the coming weeks.
Mississippi 4-H also has a Horse Art Contest and a Horse Photography Contest going on now! If you would like to find out more about 4-H and all it has to offer, please contact your local 4-H Agent, Jane Chamblee at the Pontotoc County Extension Office. 662-489-3910