The 2020 Mississippi State Fair Livestock Show was definitely a success for Pontotoc County 4-H’ers that participated. Despite the COVID-19 situation, Commissioner Andy Gipson was able to have the event. MSU Extension Agents were there to help, while following safety guidelines.

There are lots of pictures of Pontotoc County 4-H members on the Facebook page. Please check those out and next week you should be able to see them in the paper. Here are the results:

 

2020 Mississippi State Fair Livestock Show

BEEF CATTLE SHOW

JD Chism

  • Grand Champion Santa Gertrudis
  • Reserve Champion Santa Gertrudis Heifer

Jayce Grubbs

  • Reserve Champion Santa Gertrudis Bull

Tommy Dunaway

  • Reserve Champion Star 4 Bull

Elizabeth Nichols

  • Reserve Champion Star Five Heifer

MARKET LAMB SHOW

Lara Kate Horton 

  • 9 yrs. Old Showmanship 5th Place
  • Wether Dam Show – 2nd Place

Ryder Franklin 

  • 14 yrs. Old Showmanship 3rd Place

Ty Franklin

  • 14 yrs. Old Showmanship 4th Place

Leighton Horton 

  • 14 Yrs. Old Showmanship 2nd Place
  • MS Bred Reserve Grand Champion
  • Reserve Champion Division 2 
  • MS Bred Reserve Champion Division 4 

JD Chism 

  • 16 yrs. Old Showmanship - 4th Place
  • Class 10 Winner Market Lamb

MEAT GOAT SHOW

Elizabeth Nichols

  • 17-18 year old Showmanship Award
  • Champion Meat Goat
  • Overall Grand Champion Meat Goat
  • Mississippi Bred Champion Meat Goat

Sadie Bess Nichols

  • 2nd place 8 year old Showmanship

OPEN JUNIOR DAIRY SHOW

Mary Hatley Graham 

  • 8-9 year old Joe Phil Whitten Showmanship Award

Carson Farley

  • Reserve Junior Champion Other Breeds

Brooklyn Kilpatrick

  • Junior Champion Other Breeds Open Show

Connor Kilpatrick

  • Age 14-15 Showmanship Winner
  • Reserve Junior Champion Other Breeds
  • Pretty Cow Contest
    • “Drink Milk to Cope with the Mayhem of 2020”
    • (Dressed as Mayhem from the All State State Commercials)

Ila Haze Manning, Bohannon Manning, and Liam Warren

  • Pretty Cow Contest
    • “Milk Helps Us Inside and Out to Get Through the Emotions of 2020”
    • (dressed as characters from the movie ‘Inside Out’)

