The 2020 Mississippi State Fair Livestock Show was definitely a success for Pontotoc County 4-H’ers that participated. Despite the COVID-19 situation, Commissioner Andy Gipson was able to have the event. MSU Extension Agents were there to help, while following safety guidelines.
There are lots of pictures of Pontotoc County 4-H members on the Facebook page. Please check those out and next week you should be able to see them in the paper. Here are the results:
2020 Mississippi State Fair Livestock Show
BEEF CATTLE SHOW
JD Chism
- Grand Champion Santa Gertrudis
- Reserve Champion Santa Gertrudis Heifer
Jayce Grubbs
- Reserve Champion Santa Gertrudis Bull
Tommy Dunaway
- Reserve Champion Star 4 Bull
Elizabeth Nichols
- Reserve Champion Star Five Heifer
MARKET LAMB SHOW
Lara Kate Horton
- 9 yrs. Old Showmanship 5th Place
- Wether Dam Show – 2nd Place
Ryder Franklin
- 14 yrs. Old Showmanship 3rd Place
Ty Franklin
- 14 yrs. Old Showmanship 4th Place
Leighton Horton
- 14 Yrs. Old Showmanship 2nd Place
- MS Bred Reserve Grand Champion
- Reserve Champion Division 2
- MS Bred Reserve Champion Division 4
JD Chism
- 16 yrs. Old Showmanship - 4th Place
- Class 10 Winner Market Lamb
MEAT GOAT SHOW
Elizabeth Nichols
- 17-18 year old Showmanship Award
- Champion Meat Goat
- Overall Grand Champion Meat Goat
- Mississippi Bred Champion Meat Goat
Sadie Bess Nichols
- 2nd place 8 year old Showmanship
OPEN JUNIOR DAIRY SHOW
Mary Hatley Graham
- 8-9 year old Joe Phil Whitten Showmanship Award
Carson Farley
- Reserve Junior Champion Other Breeds
Brooklyn Kilpatrick
- Junior Champion Other Breeds Open Show
Connor Kilpatrick
- Age 14-15 Showmanship Winner
- Reserve Junior Champion Other Breeds
- Pretty Cow Contest
- “Drink Milk to Cope with the Mayhem of 2020”
- (Dressed as Mayhem from the All State State Commercials)
Ila Haze Manning, Bohannon Manning, and Liam Warren
- Pretty Cow Contest
- “Milk Helps Us Inside and Out to Get Through the Emotions of 2020”
- (dressed as characters from the movie ‘Inside Out’)