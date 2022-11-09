Brooklyn Kilpatrick (right) received 3rd place in showmanship 12-13 yr. old. Connor won 16-18 yr. old Showmanship. Brooklyn won Reserve Junior Champion for the Junior Dairy Show and Connor Kilpatrick won Junior Champion for the Open Dairy Show, and Reserve Grand Champion with "GloryBe".
This is the last time for J.D. Chism to compete at the state fair. He has a successful 4-H livestock career. He and his family have been great mentors to others and their families. He has made Pontotoc 4-H proud.
Keagan and Webb Jousan performed well. Keagan won 2nd place in Showmanship, Reserve Champion Senior Doe with Lex, and Champian Junior Doe with Butterbean! “Lollypop” got Grand Champion Alpine and “Butterbean” got Reserve Grand Champion Alpine in the junior show in ring 1. “Butterbean” got Grand Champion Alpine and Best in Show in the junior show in ring 2! Great job!
Sadie Nichols and Stella had a banner showing winning Star Five Champion! Earlier in the week at the Lamb Show, Sadie was awarded Junior Lamb Princess, Champion In Showmanship and Reserve Champion Wether Dam with her home-raised ewe.
Tommy Dunaway had a first place with star five SF Laurel and two 3rd places with his Purebred Santa Gertrudis heifers Ridge Point 212 and OLC Amber which were the 2 largest classes of Gerts at the state fair.
Cali Allison was awarded Reserve Champion Gert Heifer and also placed 8th in Showmanship.
Carson Farley won Senior Champion and Grand Champion with "Squash" at the State Fair.
Claire Randle is improving and did a good job showing at the state fair.
Grace Randle did a great job at the state fair. We are proud of her hard work and accomplishments.
Jayce Grubbs received two first places, two second places, and Reserve Champion Star 5 Bull at the state fair.
Meredith Farley did well showing in the ring at the state fair.
