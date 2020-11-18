On Monday (Nov. 16) afternoon Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced that Pontotoc County is among seven additional counties that have qualified to be under mask mandates under his “Safe Recovery” executive order that is in effect through December 11.
Counties added to the mask mandate order included Pontotoc, Hinds, Madison, Tate, Winston, Itawamba, and Montgomery counties. As of now, 22 of Mississippi’s 82 counties are included in this executive order.
“Let’s keep fighting COVID, let’s protect ourselves and protect our neighbors,” Governor Reeves said. “Let’s also keep praying. I believe if we work together, we can make a difference. We can slow the spread and bridge the gap between now and when this vaccine becomes readily available and protect the integrity of our healthcare system.”
On Monday (Nov. 16), coronavirus cases in Pontotoc County totaled 1,788 (since testing began) resulting in 26 deaths.
“We’ve been watching the numbers and they’ve been rising everywhere and we’re going to do the best we can in fighting this pandemic without it being completely intrusive in our daily lives,” said Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples. “The coronavirus is a cold hard fact but we can’t go back to a lock down situation, that just hurts everyone long term.”
“We encourage everyone to be as safe as possible and social distance,” he said.