JACKSON, Miss. – Itawamba Community College had 69 student-athletes earn academic honors from the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) for their performance in the classroom during the 2018-19 school year.
The MACJC awards two separate academic honors based on GPA, Distinguished Academic All-State and Academic All-State.
ICC’s honorees included 28 student-athletes who were Distinguished All-State for having a 3.80 or better grade point average (GPA) and 41 Academic All-State honorees with a 3.25-3.79 GPA.
Former Pontotoc High School softball standout Mary Kate Butler was named Distinguished Academic All-State as a member of the Lady Indians softball teams, while fellow Pontotoc High alum Sarah Whitt claimed Distinguished Academic All-State honors as a member of the Lady Indians soccer team.
Academic All-State honorees from Pontotoc County were South Pontotoc's Jonathan Weeks (baseball), Reese Duncan (men's tennis) and Hayden Franklin (football).
ICC also had 39 student-athletes awarded National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) honors for their academic achievements.
To earn NJCAA All-Academic honors, student-athletes must have a GPA of 3.60 or higher and have completed 24 or more credit hours. There are three level of NJCAA academic honors: NJCAA All-Academic First Team is a 4.0 GPA; Second Team 3.80-3.99 GPA; Third Team 3.60-379 GPA.
Among Pontotoc County student athletes, Butler and Whitt were named to the NJCAA All-Academic Second Team, while Duncan was recognized on the NJCAA All-Academic Third Team.