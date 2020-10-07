The Mississippi State University Extension Service is charged with providing education and equipping citizens with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions. One of the main local programs that the MSU Extension Service-Pontotoc County is proud of is the Pontotoc County Cattlemen’s Association. The Pontotoc Cattlemen’s Association was founded in 1972 under the leadership of then county agent, G. W. Gilliam and continues the goal of providing resources, education, and service to farm families in Pontotoc County.
Gilliam realized that livestock operations were vital to the economy in Pontotoc County. He worked closely with Jim Buck Ross, Mississippi’s Commissioner of Agriculture, to establish an association that would increase the efficiency and profitability of cattle operations. By January 1973, the association had over 130 paying members.
Today, the membership continues to be strong in numbers and seeks ways to be a vital part of the community. There is an established advisory board with the task of providing vital leadership to continue the original mission and objectives of the Cattlemen’s Association. Current Pontotoc County Cattlemen’s Association advisory board officers include: Tommy Newell, President; James Tedford, Vice-President; and James Randle, Treasurer. Other board members are Earnie Wright, Wyliss Kemp, Jeff Gooch, Bill Hilliard, Jr., Daniel Peeples, and Deuce Prewett.
This leadership was particularly crucial when determining how to navigate the Covid-19 pandemic. The Pontotoc County Cattlemen’s Association adjusted its educational outreach in 2020. The in-person meetings have been replaced with Zoom based virtual programming and have included discussions on cattle markets and fencing.
A goal of the advisory board long before the pandemic was to establish a college scholarship program for the youth of Pontotoc County. Scholarship guidelines and requirements are currently being developed with the hope of awarding the first scholarship in 2021. To help fund this scholarship, the Cattlemen’s Association will begin sponsoring fundraisers.
The first event is a steak sandwich fundraiser that is scheduled for October 16 at the north end of the Price Cutter Parking Lot on Highway 15 North in Pontotoc. It will be a safe, no contact, drive-thru event from 10:30 am – 12:30 pm. The plate includes a steak sandwich, grilled onions, chips, and a bottled water. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at Montgomery Drugs or by contacting James Shannon at the Pontotoc County Extension Service at 662-489-3910. Plates may also be purchased the day of the event with correct change. Please support your local Cattlemen’s Association by purchasing a ticket.
There is always the opportunity of joining the Cattlemen’s Association to benefit from the educational programming. The next program is scheduled for October 29, 2020 at 6:30 pm. Mississippi State University Veterinarian Dr. Carla Huston will present on “Animal Antibiotic Management and Prescription Requirements”. This program is a virtual event via Zoom. If you would like more information about the Pontotoc Cattlemen’s Association, would like to attend the upcoming meeting, or need assistance with Zoom, please contact James Shannon at 662-489-3910.