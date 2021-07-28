The July term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court convened Monday with 237 criminal cases on the three week docket. Circuit court is scheduled to be in session through August 13.
Twenty-two defendants entered guilty pleas during two plea day pre-court sessions held last week.
Court officials stress that cases on the docket are subject to change or continuance.
Defendants on the docket the first two weeks of court ran in the Pontotoc Progress on July 14 and 21. Eighty-five cases are listed on the third week docket. (Some defendants listed on the following docket information may have already entered pleas.)
Twenty-four cases are set for trial on Monday, August 9. Defendants and their charges include:
-Davon Davidson, armed robbery;
-Peyton Bogan, armed robbery and attempted murder;
-Jaylon O’Neal, three causes, including: two counts of armed robbery, attempted murder and possession of contraband by a prisoner;
-Jacoby O’Neal, two causes, including two counts of armed robbery and attempted murder;
-John McCraw, three counts of fondling;
-Dewey Armstrong, possession of meth and felony fleeing;
-Chelsea Peters, false pretense;
-Johnny Wright, DUI 4th;
-Stephanie Chambers, three causes including two counts of DUI 4th and possession of meth;
-Zachary Grubbs, two causes including two counts of sale of meth;
-Bobby Cheeks, false pretense;
-Jonathan Beard, possession of meth;
-Dustin Winfield, two counts credit card fraud;
-Michael Stroup, two counts of DUI 4th;
-Jose Escobar, DUI 4th;
-Rachel Wheeler, taking of a motor vehicle;
-Richie Darby, embezzle-under contract, repair.
Twenty cases are set for trial on Tuesday, August 10, including:
-Jartavis Penro, four causes including two counts of sale of cocaine, armed robbery, attempted murder and possession of contraband by a prisoner;
-Miranda Romansik, burglary of building;
-Tyler Dyer, felony fleeing;
-William Lindsey, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation, kidnapping;
-Richard Johnson, possession of meth with intent;
-Charles Williams, felon with a weapon;
-Bobby Berry, felony fleeing and DUI 4th;
-Christopher Williams, DUI 4th;
-Paul Baldwin, kidnapping, felon with a weapon;
-Thomas Warren, possession meth;
-Emma Wray, child endangerment, test positive for CS;
-Johsua Williams, possession meth with intent, felon with weapon;
-James Sneed, possession meth;
-Olivia Morales, possession meth;
-Jodicee Dilworth, DUI 4th;
-Joshua Corkern, DUI 3rd;
-Kenneth Redmond, receiving stolen property.
Thirteen cases are set for trial on Wednesday, August 11, including:
-Malcolm Hogan, statutory rape-under 14; three counts rape-child 14-15;
-Robert Trailer, sexual battery-under 16;
-Weiqi Lin, false pretense;
-Michael Walls, felon with weapon;
-Samantha Morphis, credit card fraud;
-Seth Stephens, fail escape;
-Gary McDonald, possession meth;
-Colby Courtney, two counts false pretense;
-Jimmie Townsend, possession morphine;
-Roberto Romeo, aggravated domestic violence, strangulation;
-Lena Wester, possession meth;
-Stedmon Player, false ID;
-Juan Garza, possession marijuana with intent.
Seventeen cases are set for trial on Thursday, August 12, including:
-Amanda McHan, trafficking meth;
-Stephen Mills, trafficking meth;
-Twaskie Tumblin, trafficking meth, trafficking marijuana, possession cocaine with intent; felon with a weapon;
-Douglas McCuiston, aggravated assault-weapon; shooting into a dwelling; burglary of dwelling -assault;
-William Foote, manslaughter, culp. neg.;
-Anthony Castro, burglary of building;
-Quincy Jenkins, DUI 4th;
-Ricky Austin, burglary of dwelling;
-Kioko Betts, DUI 4th;
-Darrien Linton, grand larceny;
-Brandi Brisbine, possession meth;
-Richard Wilson, possession meth;
-Benjamin Simmons, possession meth;
-Chad Simmons, child abuse;
-Jessica Ruth, burglary of dwelling-larceny;
-Larry Mathis, DUI 4th;
-Anthony Clifton, false pretense.
Eleven cases are set for trial on Friday, August 13, including:
-James Dunnam, two counts aggravated domestic violence-weapon;
-Lizandro Lopez, DUI 4th;
-Brian McCord, possession meth;
-Michael House, receiving stolen property;
-Adam Russell, DUI 3rd;
-Andrego Gaston, possession cocaine with intent; evidence tampering;
-Reggie Morris, child abuse/harm;
-Kilwandra McRoy, false pretense;
-Charlie Gillespie, felon with a weapon;
-Presley Harris, Burglary of building, taking a motor vehicle, direct youth to commit felony;
-Geoffrey Green, credit card fraud.