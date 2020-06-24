After securing permission from the Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors to hold the fair at the Agri-Center grounds at the June 15 supervisors meeting, the Pontotoc County Fair Board this past Monday night, June 22 met again and voted not to have a fair this year due to Covid-19 concerns and insurance coverage.
Fair board president, Tommy Newell told the Progress Tuesday morning that the fair board could not afford the insurance costs of holding the fair this year.
“We didn’t see any other way to go,”Newell said. “We couldn’t put our folks in jeopardy with a lot of people coming in from the outside, so we voted to not hold one this year.”
It was set to be one of the biggest ever. “I’d had calls from everybody,” he said. “The carnival people wanted to know if they can come as well as the rodeo people.”
Weighing in on the matter at the supervisors meeting, second district supervisor Mike McGregor said it was time to move on and get life going again, “I will make the motion to allow you to have the fair, I think it is time to open things back up.”
Director of the Agri-Center Kevin McGregor who is also on the fair board, said he believed the county wouldn’t need to skip a year of having the fair. “It will be hard to pick it back up again I’m afraid if we miss a year,” he noted.
Practically every other fair board in North Mississippi has cancelled their events, including the state fair in Jackson, making Pontotoc’s the only fair that would have been held at least within this five county area.
That being the case, even more people would have been coming into the county to enjoy the event than normal. This is what made the fair board uneasy about approval of the event, because of their desire to protect the citizens of the community.
“We just couldn’t do it this year, and we will plan now for a big event next year,” Newell said. He also expressed appreciation for the county board and the fair board stepping up and making the hard decisions.
The ten member Pontotoc County Fair Board includes, Tommy Newell, David White, Shad Long, David Hall, Kevin McGregor, Kevin Foster, Audra Chism, Annice Simmons, Victoria Kilpatrick and Sandra Priest.