The Pontotoc County Fair and livestock show will conclude this week with a host of activities before the close of the rodeo on Saturday night.
Homemakers and 4-Hers will be showing of their exhibits in the yellow exhibit building so make sure you drop in there to see all the projects and vegetables and flowers that were brought to be judged.
There will be no gate admission today, Wednesday, August 14, however admission will be $4 for adults and $2 for children under 12 on Thursday, August 15.
This weekend when the rodeo comes, August 16-17, gate admission will be $8 for adults and $4 for children under 12. The exhibit building located to the south west of the main Agri-Center will be open for public viewing this weekend from 5-8 p.m.
The fair will also feature the carnival. The armband schedule is as follows: Wednesday night from 5-10 p.m. you may purchase a $20 armband. Thursday night from 5-10 p.m. you may purchase a $25 armband. It is also buy one get one free, but both you and your friend have to be there when purchasing it. On Friday from 5 p.m. until midnight armbands will be $20 and Saturday from 4 p.m. until midnight armbands will be $25.
Activities for the rest of the week beginning today will be as follows:
Wednesday the children’s celebration will get underway at 9 a.m. in the Agri-Center which will include a magic show by David Strange. Adults will check in textiles, household and home canning exhibits from noon until 5:30 and youth will check in 4-H exhibits from 5-6 p.m.
Family night at the fair will commence at 6:30 featuring Real Encounter, as seen on America’s Got Talent. Professional athletes will wow you with their BMX Bike stunts. There is no gate entry this night, please bring a canned good for the food pantry.
Thursday any 4-Hers who didn’t get their exhibits checked in on Wednesday can do so between the hours of 7 a.m. -1 p.m. Then at 6 p.m. the bands will get ready to see who is the best band at raising money. Please come with your tapping shoes and your pocket book for your band to get the best trophy. The bow hunters archery contest will be in the Akers Moorman pavilion at 7 that evening.
Friday the adults will check in their baked goods, vegetables, fruits, flowers and plants from 9 a.m. 1 12 p.m. and the rodeo will get underway at 8 p.m.
But just before the rodeo at 7 p.m if you want to see some of the finest dressed cows in the county, step over to the pavilion and see the pretty cow contest.
Saturday will feature the lamb show at 10 a.m., after weighing in at 8 a.m.; and the dairy show following the lamb show. Begin checking in your dairy at 10 a.m. The day will conclude with the rodeo at 8 p.m.