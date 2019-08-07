Saturday starts a week of mooing, bleating and general fun and family togetherness when the Pontotoc County Fair kicks up.
Activities begin this Saturday, August 10, continuing through the next Saturday, August 17 at the Pontotoc County Agri-Center off of Sallie Hardin Road. You can do everything from play dominoes to donate to the local food pantry.
Gate admission for the fair will be $4 for adults and $2 for children under 12 on Saturday, August 10; Tuesday, August 13 and Thursday, August 15.
Monday and Wednesday there will be no gate admission.
The final weekend when the rodeo comes, August 16-17, gate admission will be $8 for adults and $4 for children under 12. The exhibit building located to the south west of the main Agri-Center will be open for public viewing that final weekend from 5-8 p.m.
The fair will also feature the carnival. The armband schedule is as follows: on Tuesday night all rides are $1-no armbands. Wednesday night from 5-10 p.m. you may purchase a $20 armband. Thursday night from 5-10 p.m. you may purchase a $25 armband. It is also buy one get one free, but both you and your friend have to be there when purchasing it. On Friday from 5 p.m. until midnight armbands will be $20 and Saturday from 4 p.m. until midnight armbands will be $25.
Saturday will feature the beef show at 11 a.m. after weighing beginning at 9 a.m.; domino tournament begins at 9 a.m. in the conference room at the Agri-Center. At 6 p.m. the pony pulling begins on the outside track and the youth rodeo begins inside the arena. Registration for the rodeo will be from 5-5:30 p.m.
Monday afternoon the Miss Rodeo competition will get underway at 7 p.m. while Tuesday will be the senior citizens day from 10 a.m. until 12 noon; the buckaroo rodeo registers at 5:30 and starts at 6:30 and the Fairest of the Fair begins at 6 p.m.
Wednesday the children’s celebration will get underway at 9 a.m. in the Agri-Center which will include a magic show by David Strange. Adults will check in textiles, household and home canning exhibits from noon until 5:30 and youth will check in 4-H exhibits from 5-6 p.m.
Family night at the fair will commence at 6:30 featuring Real Encounter, as seen on America’s Got Talent. Professional athletes will wow you with their BMX Bike stunts. There is no gate entry this night, please bring a canned good for the food pantry.
Thursday any 4-Hers who didn’t get their exhibits checked in on Wednesday can do so between the hours of 7 a.m. -1 p.m. Then at 6 p.m. the bands will get ready to see who is the best band at raising money. Please come with your tapping shoes and your pocket book for your band to get the best trophy. The bow hunters archery contest will be in the Akers Moorman pavilion at 7 that evening.
Friday the adults will check in their baked goods, vegetables, fruits, flowers and plants from 9 a.m. 1 12 p.m. and the rodeo will get underway at 8 p.m.
Saturday will feature the lamb show at 10 a.m., after weighing in at 8 a.m.; and the dairy show following the lamb show. Begin checking in your dairy at 10 a.m. The day will conclude with the rodeo at 8 p.m.