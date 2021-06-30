Pontotoc County Fair board president Tommy Newell said he is excited about the fun that the Pontotoc County Fair will bring this year.
Last year the board tried to have a fair, but they were nixed because of continued Covid-19 restrictions. “That kind of hurt us because we use the funds to help us with 4-H projects and they went on, but we didn’t have that main fundraiser to help us,” Newell said.
“We are very excited to be back with a full fair and hope people are ready to get out and enjoy it.”
Newell said that both the midway and the rodeo venues have changed hands from the past.
“We have Mitchell Brothers bringing us the midway and Bearden Rodeo Company out of south Mississippi bringing us the rodeo. We are looking for a bigger and better rodeo than ever. They are with the Tristate and Southern Pro Rodeo Association so we are expecting more competitors from across this area coming into our arena.”
Newell said the fair is earlier this year than it has been since 2012, which was the last year it was held in July. “And it’s even a little earlier in July than we normally held it because we wanted to secure the midway, and a company won’t come for just one fair any more. Mitchell brothers will do us, New Albany and Ripley over a three week period.”
Newell said the fair board has put in a lot of volunteer time to make this event better than ever. Besides Newell the other board members include: David Hall, Kevin McGregor, Kevin Foster, Shad Long, David White, Audra Chism, Annice Simmons, Sandra Priest, Joey Moody, Jeremy Graham, Jered Newell and Victoria Kilpatrick.
“If you see any of these folks throughout the week, make sure you thank them for their hard work. This could to happen without them.”
Another thing that was missing from last year’s fair that Newell is looking forward to is the ability to give canned goods to the Food Pantry. “Wednesday night when folks come to family night at the fair the admission price is canned goods for the food pantry.” The canned goods that are collected will help families who have had a house fire or other emergency and need food.
Exhibits, gate admission and carnival
What would the fair be like without the exhibits of good food, good canned goods and pretty artwork and needlework? You may look at them Thursday and Friday nights from 5-8 p.m. at the yellow exhibit building on the south side of the Agri-Center.
Gate admission for each night is as follows: Tuesday and Thursday nights admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children under 12. Friday and Saturday night is $10 for adults and 5 for children under 12. Wednesday night admission is a canned good for the food pantry.
The carnival will have opening night on Tuesday from 5-10 p.m. No armbands will be sold that night, all rides are $1. Wednesday you can get a $20 armband to ride from 5-11 p.m. Thursday armbands are buy one get one free for $25 from 5-10 p.m. Both parties must be present when purchasing the ticket. Friday armbands are $20 for 5 p.m. until midnight. Saturday armbands are $25 for 4 p.m. until midnight.
Schedule
Monday, July 5: Lamb show will begin in the Winston Akers/B.J.Moorman pavilion at 5:30 p.m. Weigh in begins at 4 p.m.
Miss rodeo horsemanship completion will take place in the new outside arena at 7 p.m.
No gate admission.
Tuesday, July 6: Senior citizens day will be from 10 a.m. – 12 noon. There is no gate admission for this event.
All beauties need to get ready for the fairest of the fair which will be in the exhibit building at 6 p.m.
Buckaroo rodeo will get underway at 7 p.m., registration will begin at 6:30. Dairy show will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Akers/Moorman pavilion with check and weigh in beginning at 4 p.m.
Gate admission for the night events is $5 for adults and $3 for children under 12.
Wednesday, July 7: Kiddies are invited to the children’s celebration inside the Agri-Center beginning at 10 a.m. There will be fun actives including seeing a livestock show exhibition and having a free hot dog lunch. Afterward if you want to visit the midway armbands will be available.
Adults will check in textiles, household, and home canning items in the exhibit building from noon until 5:30. Please note, these will be checked out from 3-5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13.
Youth and 4-H can check in their exhibits from 5-6 p.m.
The Pony pulling will get underway at the outside track at 6 p.m.
Family night at the fair with Bryan Jackson Motocross stunt shows will begin at 6:30. Please see related article in this paper for more information on this spectacular show.
Admission is a canned good for the food pantry.
Thursday, July 8: Youth and 4-H will check in all exhibits, including baked goods, fruits and vegetables from 8 a.m. through 12 p.m. Doors will be locked from noon until 3 p.m. for judging. Baked goods, fruits and vegetables can be checked out from 4 through 6 p.m. that same day.
Please note: All other exhibits will be checked out Tuesday, July 20. This is 12 days later so that all the premiums can be compiled.
Bow hunters archery contest will get underway in the Akers/Moorman pavilion at 7 p.m. and the youth rodeo will also begin at 7 p.m. in the arena. Registration for the youth rodeo will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Gate admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children under 12.
Friday, July 9: Adults will check in baked foods, vegetables, fruits, flowers and plants from 9 a.m. through 12 noon. Doors will be locked for judging from noon until 3. Check out of baked goods will be Friday, July 16, 4-5 p.m. and vegetable, fruits, flowers and plant check out will be Tuesday, July 20.
Wild West Action rodeo gets underway at 8 p.m.
Evening gate admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12.
If you are a law enforcement officer, first responder or in the military you will be allowed to enter for $5 with a valid I.D. or if you are in uniform.
Saturday, July 10: An old fashioned domino tournament will get under in the conference room at the Agri-Center at 9 a.m.
Beef show starts at 10 a.m. with weigh in beginning at 9 a.m. in the Akers/Moorman pavilion.
Wild West Action rodeo gets underway at 8 p.m.
Evening gate admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12.