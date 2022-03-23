The Mississippi State University Extension Service is charged with providing education and equipping citizens with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions. One of the main local programs that the MSU Extension Service-Pontotoc County is proud of is the Pontotoc County Forestry Association.
Forestry is very important to Pontotoc County with substantial forestry acreage. The total forestland acres in Pontotoc County in 2018 was 170,355 with an assessed value of $4,934,355. Landowners dedicate themselves to providing this sustainable resource.
The Pontotoc County Forestry Association was created in 1996. The purpose of the Association is to serve as the “Voice of Forestry” in Pontotoc County and to conduct public affairs, communications, and educational programs that will foster better forest management and utilization as well as an appreciation for the forests and forest-based industries of Mississippi.
The Charter Officers and Board of Directors included: Larry Jarrett, President; Charlie Overby, Vice-President; Gideon Roye, Treasurer; and, Harry Patterson, Secretary. Serving as directors were Gay Hunter, Kelly Luther, Max Akins, Neal Anderson, Doug Swords, Wallace Henry, and Tommy Biffle.
Today, the Association boasts 52 members with Jimmy Robbins serving as president and Harry Patterson continuing to serve as secretary-treasurer. Other members of the Board of Directors include Steven Tucker, David High, Al Duff, Roger Brown, and Roger Smith. The Pontotoc County Forestry Association is still dedicated to the original purpose of providing quality educational programming to its members on a quarterly basis.
There is always the opportunity of joining the Forestry Association to benefit from the educational programming. Educational programming includes a variety of topics to equip landowners with the knowledge and skills to better manage their forest resources. Past topics have included Timber Markets, Timber Taxes, Wild Hog Trapping, Estate Planning, and Hardwood Management.
The next program is scheduled for April 7, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the MSU-Pontotoc County Extension Office. Dave Godwin with the Mississippi Forestry Association will present a program on “Prescribed Burning”.
Chancery Clerk Rickey Ferguson will lead the August meeting and discuss the services that the Pontotoc County Chancery Clerk’s Office provides for landowners and citizens in Pontotoc County. The October 2022 meeting topic is Carbon Credits and will be presented by representatives from NCX, a carbon credit trading company. Carbon credits is a potential income source for forest landowners.
The Association is committed to forestry education and extends its outreach to school age children by sponsoring the 3rd Grade Arbor Day Program, assisting with the 5th Grade Conservation Day, and supporting many 4-H programs.
On Saturday, March 26, 2022, the Pontotoc County Forestry Association will sponsor a Youth Forestry Day from 10 am – 2 pm at Patterson Tree Farm located at 877 McDonald Road, Pontotoc. Youth Forestry Day is a perfect time to introduce the next generation to forestry and land management. Participants will learn about forestry concepts, forest measurements, tree identification, forest insects and diseases, and prepare for 4-H, FFA, and Envirothon competitions.
To learn more about the Pontotoc County Forestry Association or to register for the Prescribed Burning Educational Meeting or the Youth Forestry Day, contact James Shannon, ANR Agent at the Pontotoc County Extension office at 662-489-3910.