The Pontotoc County Historical Society is soliciting information about WWII veterans with strong ties to Pontotoc County.
Pictures, war memorabilia, description of service, and other relevant information are sought. Donated materials will be preserved in the Veterans Room of the Pontotoc Museum.
Please bring WWII materials to the museum located in the Town Square Post Office and Museum in downtown Pontotoc or mail them to: Town Square Post Office and Museum, 59 South Main Street, Pontotoc MS 8863.
A limited number of local veteran stories will be included in the Pontotoc County Historical Society’s Veterans program on Thursday, November 14. That November 14 program will begin at 6 p.m. in the Pontotoc Community House on North Main Street.
Admission is free, all veterans are welcome, and you do not have to be a member of the Historical Society in order to attend.