The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued the following Hazardous Weather Outlook for most counties in North Mississippi, including Pontotoc County:
Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings have been
posted for portions of the Mid South. We are expecting snow to
start late this afternoon and evening and end before sunrise.
Expect 1 to 3 inches of snowfall in grassy areas in the advised
area. Amounts up to 4 inches will be possible in the warned area
across northeast Mississippi. Roads, notably bridges and
overpasses could become slick.
In addition, strong north wind 15-20 mph with gusts over 30mph may
make driving hazardous, especially on roads oriented from east to
west.
Tonight’s forecast for Pontotoc County: Rain, snow, and sleet before 2am, then a chance of snow between 2am and 3am. Low around 24. Blustery, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Saturday’s forecast: Sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday’s forecast: Sunny, with a high near 57. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Watching a potential winter storm. Windy with periods of rain and snow this evening becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch..
Tonight
Watching a potential winter storm. Windy with periods of rain and snow this evening becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch.