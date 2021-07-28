If the grounds around the Pontotoc County Detention Center looks something like a plant nursery there is a good reason for that. Inmates need to eat.
Sheriff Leo Mask has been busy raising vegetables for the up coming winter months to feed the inmates that are housed in the detention center. He has had his garden for several years and this year decided to branch out into other plants.
“We have always grown a lot of corn and peas, and have corn and peas planted and coming in again,” Mask said. “But this year we planted a lot of tomatoes, egg plant, okra and other vegetables.”
Mask not only grows vegetables in every hill and hollow around the jail, he also has acres planted at the Pontotoc Expeirment Station.
“We have several hundred tomato plants out,” Mask said as he made his way around the rows of staked out green plants. Yellow blooms poked out everywhere promising a good crop of the red orbs for tomato soup. “The vegetables help a lot with our food costs throughout the year,” he noted.
Not only is he growing vegetables, but the sheriff is also raising chickens and gathering eggs to help.
He said these outside projects are good for the inmates. “This gives them something to do, it helps them feel productive and it helps to save the county money.”
Gardening hasn’t changed over the years. When the crops come in they are ready to be picked that day and everyone who can has to be out picking, shelling and shucking.
Recently the inmates were out shucking and scalding corn to go into the freezer. “We have plenty of corn that is cut off, so we are going to put all this up on the cob,” Mask noted.
Staggering when his crops come in also helps with the harvest.
“We don’t have corn and peas coming in at the same time,” he said. “That way we can get all the corn shucked and put up before it is time to get out and pick and shell peas. The garden don’t wait on us. Once something is ready we have to be there for the harvest. There is a lot of time investment in this so we want to makes sure we get the food in.”
Mask has been growing a garden with the inmates since before the detention center was located on Highway 6 West. “We grew some vegetables back behind the old jail during 2006 and Mrs. Dot Hardin let us use this land out here as well to grow,” he said.
Every available piece of ground around the jail and beyond is being used as a garden to give the inmates a sense of accomplishment with growing plants as well as give them something to eat when the winter months.
“They are all grateful for the fresh vegetables to eat when it comes feeding time,” he said with a grin.