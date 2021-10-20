Pontotoc County's unemployment rate for August 2021 was set at 4.6 percent, which tied as the fifth lowest among Mississippi's 82 counties, according to the recent report from the Mississippi Employment Security Commission.
In August 2021 Pontotoc County's labor force was set at 14,790, a decrease of 210 from July 2021 and a decrease of 40 from August a year ago.
The number of employed in August 2021 was estimated at 14,110, a decrease of 100 from the previous month but an increase of 200 over August 2020.
Pontotoc County's unemployed total was set at 680 for August 2021, a decrease of 110 from July 2021 and a decrease of 240 from August 2020.
Pontotoc County's August 2021 jobless rate of 4.6 percent was six-tenths of a percentage point below the July 2021 rate of 5.2 percent and 1.6 percent lower than August 2020.
Unemployment rates in the Three Rivers Planning and Development counties included:
-Union County hat 4.3%
-Pontotoc County at 4.6%;
-Itawamba County at 4.8%;
-Lee County at 5.0%;
-Lafayette County at 4.8%;
-Monroe County at 5.7%;
-Calhoun County at 5.4%;
-Chickasaw County at 6.7%.
A five years comparison of Pontotoc County's unemployment rate showed:
-4.6% in August 2021;
-6.2% in August 2020;
-4.9% in August 2019;
-4.0% in August 2018;
-4.0% in August 2017;
-4.8% in August 2016.
The 10 lowest unemployment rates reported in Mississippi in July 2021 included:
-Rankin County @ 4.0%
-Union County @ 4.3%;
-DeSoto @4.5%
-Lamar County @ 4.5%;
-Pontotoc County @ 4.6%;
-Madison County @ 4.6%;
-Scott County @ 4.7%;
-Itawamba County @ 4.8%;
-Lafayette County @ 4.8%;
-Tippah County @ 4.8%;
-Lee County @ 5.0%;
-Smith County @ 5.0%;
-Tishomingo County @ 5.0%.
Seasonally Adjusted
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August 2021 was 6.0 percent, a decrease of one-tenth of a percentage point. The rate decreased 1.8 percentage point when compared to the August 2020 rate of 7.8 percent. The Nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 5.2 percent decreased two-tenths of a percentage point over the month and was 3.2 percentage points lower than the year ago rate of 8.4 percent.
In August 2021, the Civilian Labor Force, which consists of everyone who has a job or is looking for a job, decreased 900 over the month to 1,277,900. The number of employed Mississippians rose over the month by 200 to 1,200,700.
In August 2021, the number of jobs in Mississippi decreased 4,100 from July, according to the season- ally adjusted results from a survey of Mississippi employers. Since August 2020, the number of jobs has increased 27,600.
Seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools, and other recur- ring seasonal events. These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other non-seasonal movements in a data series. Amounts are seasonally adjusted at the National and State levels only.
Unadjusted
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August 2021 was 5.9 percent, decreasing eight-tenths of a percentage point from the previous month’s rate of 6.7 percent. When compared to the August 2020 rate of 7.7 percent, the rate increased 1.8 percentage points. The number of unem- ployed decreased 11,800 over the month, while the employed total decreased 9,200 from the prior month. The Nation’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August 2021 at 5.3 percent decreased four-tenths of a percentage point over the month and was 3.2 percentage points lower than the year ago rate of 8.5 percent.
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased 3,700 over the month and was 28,400 higher than one year ago. Industry sectors registering the largest monthly employment gains were Government; and Educational & Health Services.
For the month of August 2021, thirty-two counties in Mississippi posted unemployment rates less than or equal to the state’s rate of 5.9 percent. Rankin County posted the lowest unemployment rate for the month of August at 4.0 percent followed by Union County at 4.3 percent. Jefferson County had the highest unemployment rate for August at 18.6 percent followed by Wilkinson County at 13.4 percent.