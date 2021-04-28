Pontotoc County Justice Court officials are just weeks away from moving their desks and files into the new Pontotoc County Justice Center which will be located at the corner of Highway 15 North and Center Ridge Drive in the old Family Dollar Building.
The Board of Supervisors secured a $500,000 loan from Three Rivers PPD for the purchase and renovation of the building back in November of 2019. Even though the pandemic hit, drawings for how the inside should be laid out were procured and Mills and Mills Architects rendered their professional services. The board was able to move forward with the project in late October of 2020, awarding the bid for renovation to Hooker Construction from Thaxton.
The store has been renovated with rooms and a court room inside for the county to utilize as the county justice court. “This will make justice court be closer to the Pontotoc County Detention Center,” noted Chancery Court Clerk Ricky Ferguson.
Last week, Kenny Hatcher and Dennis Lucas, employees with Parker Roberson were painting the outside of the building from a caged lift ran by Hooker Construction employee Derek Waldron. Randall and Allen and Waldron with Hooker Construction were busy washing down the parking lot.
“We will be through with our part of it in about two weeks,” said superintendent of the job Randall Waldron as he squinted in the morning sun. “We re-worked the entire inside and fitted it with offices and a court room.”
Graden Hooker, who is the owner of Hooker Construction said they lack one last change order, which was the canopy on the front.
“We enjoy working at home and making things look good here,” Hooker noted. “You can’t beat the people of Pontotoc County when it comes to working together. Ricky Ferguson and the supervisors are extremely easy to work for. We consider it an honor to work here at home.”
Inside the building the floors and walls are a soft gray. A large courtroom is located on the southwest side of the building while the entire north side of the building has the work stations for the county clerks behind glass while the judges have two spacious offices at the back.
Currently the justice court is in the small building to the south east of the Pontotoc County Courthouse which is about half the size of the building they are moving in to.
“The building that they are in now is cramped and this will give them room to store files and prepare for court,” Ferguson noted.
The Justice Court judges are also looking forward to spreading their wings so to speak.
“We are getting a nice upgrade,” said East Side Judge David Hall. “We are proud to have the opportunity to expand the justice court. We have had a hard time trying to be able to fit everyone in the building especially with the pandemic and the CDC guidelines,” he noted.
“But even before all that, we really outgrew this building years ago. We appreciate the supervisors and Ricky Ferguson for all they have done to allow us to have this space.”
West Side Judge Scottie Harrison said he is delighted at the accessibility of the new court.
“It is going to be easier for people to find us because we will be right on the highway and people can even punch in google and see where we are,” he said. “The parking is going to be so much better as well.”
Harrison said that he and Judge Hall went through the building and drew off how they wanted the inside to flow.
“The court is going to be quieter because everything is sound proofed and there will be no back ground noise drifting in from the clerks,” he said. “The courtroom will have interlocking chairs and there will be better security. It is going to be better than we ever imagined.”
Having the justice center closer to the jail is another plus.
“We will be able to video conference to the jail,” Harrison said. “When a person is booked in, they can get before a camera and we can set bond without them ever having to leave the jail. It helps with security and liability in transport.”
Harrison said the new justice center will be something that Pontotoc County can be proud of. “For years the grand jury has made remarks about the building that we are in now saying that it needs updating. I can’t wait to see the remarks from the next grand jury when they tour our new facilities.”