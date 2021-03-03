Pontotoc County supervisors are moving forward with more work on the Justice Court building on Hwy. 15 Bypass with the approval of the purchase of magnetic doors with locks to be installed. The cost of the doors was $18,880.15.
Hooker construction continues to do the work that will soon be finished with the building ready for operation some time this spring. The construction company was paid $97,698 for their continuing work on the project.
The board also authorized $15,702.50 to be paid to BNA Bank for interest payment and agent fee on Pontotoc County Jail bonds as well as approved Melinda Nowicki, Pontotoc County Circuit Clerk, and five election commissioners to attend the 2021 annual Elections Seminar & Certification Training at the IP Casino Hotel in Biloxi, Mississippi from March 30 through April 2 and to pay their dues and registration fees in the total sum of $3,511 as well as their lodging and all other legally allowable expenses.
Pontotoc County Tax Collector employee Erica Bone was approved to attend CR1 Training on May 10-14, 2021 in Oxford, Mississippi and to pay her registration fee in the sum of $250 as well as her travel and meal expenses.
Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford to attend 2021 Spring conference on April 14-16, 2021 in Flowood, Mississippi and to pay her registration fee in the sum of $250 as well as her lodging, travel and other expenses.
In other business the board approved Allen Bain to execute an Emergency Management Performance Grant application as well as approved pay incentives for E-911 employees.
A payment of $50,000 was authorized to be paid to the Pontotoc County Chamber of Commerce for its 2021 allocated budget amount as requested by the Chamber Director, Beth Waldo.
A payment of $1,000,000 was disbursed from the Countywide Road Maintenance Fund to each of the five individual district’s road maintenance funds giving them $200,000.00 each for road maintenance.
The board also approved Ricky Ferguson to execute an agreement between Avenu Enterprise Solutions, LLC and the Pontotoc County Chancery Clerk for microfilm storage services.