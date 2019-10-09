The monthly Lunching With Books meeting is Thursday, October 10, 2019, at noon. Guest author is Susan Cushman, author of "Friends of the Library."
The book is a short story collection, and we hear there may be a reference to an event with Pontotoc County Library Friends.
As guests are gathering, there will be musical entertainment provided by the Pontotoc Music Club and refreshments will be provided by the Pontotoc Woman's Club.
Immediately following the program The Friends of the Library will have their monthly meeting.
New members are welcome and may join at any time. Dues are only $10.
When you visit the Library, be sure to check out the monthly exhibits.
The Friends have a large selection of donated books for sale, including: hardbacks $1; softbound$.50; other paperbacks $.25 and children's books for only 10 cents. These books are located just inside the main library entrance.
Pontotoc County Library hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturdays 9-1.
Computers and copiers are available for public use.
Free Wi-fi and faxing $1 per page are a few conveniences offered.
The Library also offers E-books available for downloading to Kindles.
Play Away MP3s are available for checkout.
Children's Launch Pads, pre-loaded and educational, are available for checkout.
The Roselle Calloway Wax Meeting Room is available for groups. However, this room is heavily used, so remember to reserve early.
The Library has a special room devoted to genealogical records.
Please come see all the things your library has to offer.