Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said a Pontotoc County man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a woman’s death this past weekend.
Sheriff Mask said that Matthew Thomas Foster, 49, of Lot 18 Shaunda Ridge (near Algoma) was arrested Tuesday, November 3.
At noon today (Wednesday, Nov. 4) Sheriff Mask said he was withholding the identity of the deceased woman pending notification of all the next of kin.
Sheriff Mask said that medical officials at NMMC in Tupelo contacted the sheriff’s dept. about the woman’s death on Sunday (Nov. 1).
“The information we received was that the woman was taken to Pontotoc Hospital early on Friday morning (Oct. 30) with alleged head trauma injuries and then flown on by helicopter to Tupelo,” Sheriff Mask said. “Medics contacted us Sunday and said the woman had died. That’s the first time we were alerted to the incident.”
“The investigation is ongoing and we’re checking all the initial information we received this past weekend,” the sheriff said.