The Pontotoc County MHV Council is made up of four area clubs:
Algoma, Beckham, Hanging Grapes, and Toccopola. The combined Pontotoc MHV Council is one of the most active groups in Mississippi.
Each club chooses community projects each year to work on.
This past year these projects have included helping with the downtown Farmer’s Market, Bodock Festival, assisting with 4-H Clubs and activities, making pillowcases for the children’s hospital, helping with sewing classes, and other events such as Life Skills Day at the Pontotoc Extension Office, helping with Children’s Day and exhibits at the Pontotoc County Fair, and many other projects.
This year’s award winners include: Health and Nutrition Report Award: Mary Francis Stepp with the Toccopola Club; Secretary Record Book Awards, Hanging Grapes Club – 1st Place, Toccopola Club – 2nd Place, Algoma Club – 3rd Place; Club of the Year Awards, Hanging Grapes Club – 1st Place, Algoma Club – 2nd Place, Toccopola Club – 3rd Place; Community Volunteer Award, Brenda Cianciotto, Hanging Grapes Club; Member of the Year Award, Margie Douglas, Toccopola Club.
