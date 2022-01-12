“I never once felt like I was competing for anything this past weekend. I came to Hattiesburg with the mindset that I was going to have fun and try to represent Pontotoc in the best way possible. I can honestly say I truly had the time of my life. I left Hattiesburg without a single regret and 36 new sisters. I have grown so much as a person throughout this experience and have memories that will last a lifetime.”
Kassidy Young, Pontotoc County’s Miss Hospitality, made this post after competing at the Mississippi Miss Hospitality Pageant in Hattiesburg this past summer. She represented herself, her family, and her hometown extremely well.
When Kassidy was a little girl, she watched her sister be crowned Pontotoc County’s Miss Hospitality, helped her prep for the state pageant, and cheered her on to the top ten. Ten years later, she decided to begin her own journey toward the crown.
Thirty-six communities across Mississippi sent representatives to Hattiesburg this summer with hopes of becoming Mississippi’s next Goodwill Ambassador. The program was first started in 1949 by the state legislature to promote economic development and tourism in the state, while also promoting Mississippi statewide, regionally and on a national level.
Competition consists of a panel interview with the judging panel, which includes a tourism professional, a former Mississippi Miss Hospitality, a pageant professional and a media professional, as well as a one-on-one interview with the same committee. Each contestant creates and delivers a 30 second Hometown Commercial on stage highlighting her home’s unique characteristics. In addition, each contestant presents a 90 second personal speech about Mississippi. Competition concludes with evening gown and on-stage question.
Kassidy worked with Mrs. Ellen Russell, who was Chamber Director at the time, to highlight several local businesses in social media posts to let others know that Pontotoc was open for business after the initial months of the pandemic. Those social media statements helped Kassidy earn the Department of Tourism Social Media Scholarship.
Kassidy also wrote and presented a speech to the judges highlighting what makes Mississippi special to her. Those thoughts and her presentation earned her the Jay Slaughter Memorial Speech Scholarship.
After a week-long pageant that included multiple phases of competition as well as community service events and some fun outings that allowed the girls to bond, the final night of competition was live streamed on Facebook. Supporters watched as Kassidy earned Second Alternate and garnered several thousand dollars of scholarships.
Kassidy is the daughter of Tommy and Sharon Young, a 2018 honors graduate of South Pontotoc High School, and a 2020 graduate of Itawamba Community College. She will graduate in May from Mississippi State University with a degree in Neuromechanics with plans to attend Physical Therapy School.
This year’s local pageant will be held January 29. Anyone interested in participating should contact Kelsie Cruse at young.kelsie21@gmail.com or 662-419-1432. You can also check out the Pontotoc County’s Miss Hospitality Facebook page for more information. We are adding a Teen component to this year’s pageant to provide young girls with an opportunity to gain public speaking and interview experience, as well as community and leadership opportunities. All previous Hospitality Representatives are invited to be a part of this year’s pageant so please contact Kelsie at 662-419-1432 for more information.