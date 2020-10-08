The Pontotoc County Republican Women and their guests enjoyed a lovely evening at the Grand Opening of their Trump Headquarters, located at 14 Reynolds Street. Trump signs, Trump flags and Republican jewelry was sold by the club.
The Union County Republican Women joined the event and sold Trump MAGA hats and Trump shirts. As usual, there were lots of homemade refreshments and tons of political conversation.
Cindy Hyde-Smith yard signs are now available at the headquarters and they are free.
You can stop by the headquarters on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday from 10 am -2 p.m. to pick up your yard signs, register to vote or join the club.
The next regular meeting of the Pontotoc County Republican Women will be held on Monday, October 12 at 6 p.m. at the Pontotoc Chamber of Commerce conference room and the topic will be Marijuana Initiatives 65 and 65A. Both of these initiatives will be on the November 3 general election ballot.
Their speaker is Dr. Edward Hill, retired Family Physician and past president of the Mississippi Medical Association and the American Medical Association. Dr. Hill will give us the facts on the initiatives and explanation the differences in Initiative 65 and 65A, so we can all be educated voters.
Sheriff Leo Mask is tentatively scheduled to speak on Mississippi marijuana laws and their local impact.
The public is invited to attend this informative meeting. You do not ever have to be a member to come to any of PCRW meeting.