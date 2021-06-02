republican women

The Pontotoc County Republican Women’s Club includes: first row from left – Angel Maxey, Julie McCord, Mississippi Federated Republican Women’s President Keri Abernathy, Elise Richmond, Rachel Shumaker, Donna Shumaker; Second row from left – Christy Butler, Nancy Anderson, Beth Waldo, Sadie Kenney, Jill Cole; Third row from left-Suzan Roye, Veronica Minier, Valerie Peeples, Deena Tidwell, Melissa Ferguson, Angie Kenney, Mollie Miller; fourth row from left – Katie Eubank, Faye Dillard, Rhonda Kenney, Millicent Seawright, Nancy Stacy, Wanda Rutledge; and at back is Joy Hullett. Not shown is photographer Regina Butler.

 By REGINA BUTLER/Pontotoc Progress

The Pontotoc County Republican Women met on May 10 and enjoyed an encouraging speech from Mississippi Federated Republican Women‘s President Keri Abernathy.

She explained what we can do when we feel distressed about the issues facing our nation. The group signed letters to our US Senators and Congressman, the Governor and the US House Minority Leader supporting actions to be taken on current issues.

A beautiful and delicious cake prepared by Vice President for Programs Nancy Anderson was enjoyed by all. Plans were made for the upcoming state convention.

Our next official meeting will be Monday, August 9, 6 p.m. at Maple Drive Presbyterian Church. If you would like to be part of this active and engaging group of women, please contact Vice President for Membership Angie Kenney at 662-891-5572.

regina.butler@djournal.com

