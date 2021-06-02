The Pontotoc County Republican Women met on May 10 and enjoyed an encouraging speech from Mississippi Federated Republican Women‘s President Keri Abernathy.
She explained what we can do when we feel distressed about the issues facing our nation. The group signed letters to our US Senators and Congressman, the Governor and the US House Minority Leader supporting actions to be taken on current issues.
A beautiful and delicious cake prepared by Vice President for Programs Nancy Anderson was enjoyed by all. Plans were made for the upcoming state convention.
Our next official meeting will be Monday, August 9, 6 p.m. at Maple Drive Presbyterian Church. If you would like to be part of this active and engaging group of women, please contact Vice President for Membership Angie Kenney at 662-891-5572.