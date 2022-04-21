The Pontotoc County Republican Women’s Club was honored to have Mississippi First District Congressman Trent Kelly as its featured speaker on Monday, April 11 at the First Choice Bank Gateway Pavilion.
Local elected officials, club members, and many local citizens enjoyed hearing from our elected representative in Washington, D.C. Club President Elise Richmond began the meeting by introducing Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples, who gave a warm welcome to our city. Club Americanism Chair Deena Tidwell led in the Pledge of Allegiance to the United States flag, as is customary at PCRW meetings.
Dr. David Hamilton of West Heights Baptist Church offered a prayer for our nation and outstanding local vocalist Darla Robinson beautifully sang The Star Spangled Banner. Along with Congressman Kelly, the group heard from Haley Chapin about the work of Transformation Garden, a local ministry to victims of human trafficking, and Richard Stone, who offered information about establishing Teen Age Republican clubs.
Congressman Kelly gave insight into recent issues affecting the nation and responded to questions from the audience.
The club meets on the 2nd Monday of each month at the Maple Drive Presbyterian Church at 6 pm. The public is invited.
If you are interested in more information about the Pontotoc County Republican Women, visit their Facebook page, PCRW-Pontotoc County Republican Women. You can also contact Membership Vice President Angie Kenney at 662-891-5572 or ask any club member.