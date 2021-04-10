Nearly 100 citizens attended a Republican Candidates Forum for Pontotoc municipal office seekers hosted by the Pontotoc County Republican Women at the Pontotoc Community House.
The club thanks all who attended and helped organize the event.
Fundraising Chairman Sadie Kenney kicked off the next quilt raffle and Darla Robinson did an incredible job singing the national anthem. From Chaplain Millicent Seawright's opening prayer to 1st Congressional District Director Nancy Frohn's closing speech and all the candidates in between, it was an informative and fun event.