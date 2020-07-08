The Pontotoc County Republican Women’s Club delivered cookies, brownies, pecan bars and cake pops to the Police, Fire, Sheriff, 911 Dispatchers and the EMT Departments in Pontotoc on Wednesday, July 1.
The ladies, who participated in the “Cop Cookie Drop”, brought their baked goods on Tuesday to the Pontotoc Chamber of Commerce, where they were bagged for delivery the next day, in the midst of much conversation and, of course, a bit of tasting the product!
In these unsettling times that we are living in, the Pontotoc County Republican Women’s Club wanted to express their thanks to the first responders for all they do to keep the community safe. “We support you,” said Elise Richmond, president of the club. “And we wanted to show you in a tangible way that we appreciate your work in our community.”