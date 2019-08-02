The Pontotoc County Republican Women's Club asks all Republicans to get out and VOTE in the Primary Election on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. When Republicans VOTE, Republicans WIN!
Join the Pontotoc County Republican Women's Club on Monday, September 9, 2019 for the season kick-off meeting at 6pm at the Pontotoc Electric Power Association Conference Room. The speaker is Angie Treadaway, Director of the Banah Pregnancy Testing Center. All members and their guests are asked to bring a baby item, such as diapers, infant clothing or baby blankets.