The Pontotoc County Republican Women’s Club is excited to announce that they will meet on Monday evening, September 14 at 6 p.m. at the Pontotoc Chamber for the first time since March. You are all invited to join us!
Even though the Pontotoc County Republican Women’s Club has been unable to meet, due to Covid 19, the Executive Board did meet on August 6 at the Maple Drive Presbyterian Church. The Executive Board, consisting of 11 members with 4 not attending, practiced Covid 19 safe meeting rules by socially distancing and wearing masks.
Despite the current meeting obstacles, the Board enthusiastically and unanimously voted to donate $100.00 to each of the groups that are volunteering their time and money to help underprivileged children get back to school with clothing, shoes, snacks and school supplies.
If you would like more information on how you can help your local children or how you can donate items or money, please contact the following volunteers:
Louanna Fitts @ 662.419.0881 to donate money or school supplies.
Beth Waldo @ 662.419.0693 to donate money to buy snacks for children, who need food at their home.
Wanda Rutledge @ 662.488.6559 to donate money or gently worn clothing and/or shoes for ages 5 to 16.