At the October Pontotoc County Republican Women’s Club meeting Dr. Edward Hill, past president of the American Medical Association and longtime Tupelo physician, offered his perspective on Initiative 65. The proposal on the November 3 ballot would allow the sale of many forms of marijuana including brownies, candy and gummies to patients with certain medical conditions. If the proposal passes it would amend the state constitution and remove jurisdiction of local authorities over production, processing or sale of the product in their town or county. Up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana could be obtained every 14 days. Mississippi Federated Republican Women and Pontotoc County Republican Women stand opposed to the passage of Initiative 65.
PCRW is planning a Trump Train parade through Pontotoc on Friday, October 23. The public is invited to decorate their street legal vehicles and participate. All regular traffic rules must be obeyed during the parade. Signs are available for purchase at the PCRW Trump headquarters at 14 West Reynolds St., where participants will assemble at 5:00 pm at the parking lot near the headquarters. The driver of the best decorated vehicle will receive their own full size Trump flag!