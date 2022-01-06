Pontotoc County’s Republican Women and associates enjoyed a potluck dinner in celebration of the Christmas season at their regular second Monday meeting on December 13.
Featured speaker was member Rachel Shumaker, who detailed her work as spokesperson for the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s DRIVE campaign aimed at reducing teen driving fatalities.
She encouraged guests to adopt safe driving practices and talked about the Fatal Four-impairment, distraction, lack of seat belt usage and speed, one or more of which is involved in the overwhelming majority of traffic deaths. Club members also heard about her experiences as a Congressional intern in Washington, DC and she shared ways to get her generation involved in our community, state and nation.
The next meeting of Pontotoc County Republican Women is at Sydnei’s Grill on Highway 15 at 6:00 pm. We’ll enjoy Sydnei’s buffet for $15 and have social time together. The meeting will start at 6:30.The public is invited to attend and hear Joni Bryan, founder of the 917 Society. Her speech includes information on the U.S. Constitution and contrasting our Constitution with critical race theory.
Joni is traveling from Ashland, TN, so please plan to attend. Let’s show her a warm Mississippi welcome! You do not have to eat and are welcome to join us at 6:30 for the meeting.
