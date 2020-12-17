Subject: Texas Lawsuit Support
Dear Attorney General Fitch,
The Pontotoc County Republican Women want to thank you for joining the State of Texas in suing the states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia for their mishandling of election laws. The outcome of the presidential election affects all Mississippians and Americans that love God, family and country.
Mississippians voted for President Trump. We are American citizens, who love our military and stand for our police force. We are Christians, who are pro life. We will fight for free speech, for freedom and liberty and our right to worship God. We will fight for Mississippi, America, and yes, for our guns!
We are so proud of you and thank you for standing up for us!
Merry Christmas to you and your family!
Sincerely,
The Pontotoc County Republican Women