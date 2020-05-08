The Pontotoc County Republican Women are pleased to announce that Louanna Fitts has accepted the position of Achievement Awards Chairman.
Her duties are to tally all hours that club members work on volunteer projects, club projects, campaigns and elections.
Louanna joins the board and will be working with President Elise Richmond, Programs Vice President Nancy Anderson, Membership Vice President Angie Kenney, Ways and Means Vice President Dora Day, Recording Secretary Julie McCord, Corresponding Secretary Lori Corbin, Treasurer Donna Grisham, Chaplain Millicent Seawright and Media Chairman Donna Shumaker. Congratulationons and thanks to Louanna Fitts.