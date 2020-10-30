If you were in downtown Pontotoc last Friday evening, then you couldn't have missed the Pontotoc County Republican Women's Trump Truck Rally!
Barney Fife's police car led the way, siren blaring and red light flashing. If you missed Barney, maybe you heard the train whistle or the Mississippi State cowbells.
President Donald Trump, aka Bo Barefield, was also there in the second truck along with Captain America, aka Jack Barefield. The message from the PCRW is---Get out and VOTE! Of course, they say, "VOTE Republican"!