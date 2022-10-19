21 voting machines_4416.JPG

Election commissioners from each of the five districts as well as Pontotoc County Circuit Clerk Melinda Nowicki received training on the new voting machines. The commissioners included (from left) Linda Martin, Shirley Dillard, Quay Bland, Circuit Clerk Nowicki, Nickey Moore and Larry Poe. Pontotoc County residents will be voting on a paper ballot starting with the general election this November 8.

When Pontotoc County residents go to the polls this November to vote in the general election there will be a new voting process. Well it’s actually the old voting process. The county is going back to paper ballots because the state legislature passed a law saying we must.

